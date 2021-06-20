12.76 lakh workers added to EPFO net in April: Centre

Over 12.76 lakh net subscribers were added to the EPFO payroll in April, an increase of 13.73 per cent as compared to March when 11.22 lakh were added, says the provisional payroll data released by the Union Labour Ministry on Sunday.

The data also shows that the number of exits in April have declined by 87,821 and rejoining has increased by 92,864 subscribers as compared to March. Aaround 6.89 lakh new members have come into the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time in March and 5.86 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and choose to retain membership through transfer of funds rather than opting for final settlement, the Government release said.

Out of this, 3.27 lakh workers are within the age group of 22 to 25; 2.72 lakh workers are between the age of 29 to 35. “The members of 18-25 age-groups, usually first timers in the job market, have contributed around 43.35 per cent of total net subscriber additions in April,” the release added.

Establishments registered in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamilnadu and Karnataka added 7.58 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 59.41 per cent of total net payroll addition. The North Eastern states have shown above average growth in terms of net subscribers addition as compared with previous month, the Ministry said.

Approximately 22 per cent of total net subscribers are women. “Month-on-month analysis reveals an increasing trend in net female subscribers by adding 2.81 lakh enrollments during April which was 2.42 lakh during March. In addition to this, number of female subscribers who have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time, has also increased to 1.90 lakh in April from 1.84 lakh in March,” the release said.

Expert services category, consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc. constituted 45 per cent of total added subscribers. “In addition, industries involved in making plastic products, beedi, schools, banks and establishments related to iron and steel sectors have also registered above average growth in terms of net addition of subscribers,” the release added.