14,883 health workers in Maharashtra given Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday

On Tuesday 14,883 health workers were given Covid-19 vaccines at 274 centres in Maharashtra. In some places vaccination continued till late evening. Serious cases of reaction to the vaccines have not been reported in the state, said Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary in the State Health Department, in a media statement.

Along with the national Covid vaccination drive on Saturday, the state government also started giving vaccines to health workers. Vaccination sessions started in 34 districts and 27 municipal areas in the state with 17,762 vaccinators and 7.85 lakh health workers registered on the Cowin portal. However, vaccination was not hold on on Sunday and Monday.

The State Government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that after frontline staff, people who are above 50 years of age and those below 50 years, but suffering from co-morbidities will get the vaccine shots.