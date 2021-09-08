20 more samples in Kozhikode test negative for Nipah

The Kerala Health Department received further good news on Wednesday as 20 of the 30 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the local laboratory at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, tested negative for Nipah virus.

Results of 21 more samples are awaited, Health Minister Veena George said in Kozhikode. These samples were taken on Tuesday night onwards. The Medical College Hospital now has 68 persons admitted in the isolation ward. According to the Minister, 10 more people were admitted on Tuesday night.

Condition satisfactory

The condition of all symptomatic persons is satisfactory with mild fever and headache and there is no cause for concern. The Animal Husbandry Department has conducted detailed investigation around the place where the lone victim of the latest outbreak resided.

A team of the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research is expected to arrive in Kozhikode to conduct a series of investigations.

The Minister said that the State needs to observe extreme caution since, according to established Nipah incidence protocol, the threat of a fresh outbreak cannot be ruled out until after the 42nd day of reporting of the last known case.