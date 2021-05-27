National

23rd oxygen express arrived in Chennai on Wednesday

May 27, 2021

Total oxygen delivered to Tamil Nadu was 1327.59 MT

The 23rd loaded oxygen express for Tamil Nadu arrived in Chennai on Wednesday late night.

The oxygen express loaded at Bokaro Steel City (Jharkhand) for Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet, with four containers carrying 84.99 MT of LMO arrived at the destination at 23:00 hours of Wednesday.

The total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu was 1327.59 MT, says a Southern Railway press release.

