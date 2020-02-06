45% of four-lane projects run behind schedule in Karnataka

More than 45 per cent of four-lane National Highways (NH) projects are running behind schedule in Karnataka.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, said this in a written reply to Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament (MP) from Dakshina Kannada, and Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP from Mandya, in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said that 15 four-lane highway projects with a total length of 989.84-km are in different stages of implementation. The estimated cost of these 15 projects is ₹17,678 crore.

“Out of 15 projects, seven projects are running behind schedule due to delay in land acquisition, forest clearance and quarry permission, and stoppage of work by local residents for want of additional structures, higher compensation,” he said in the reply.

Several meetings have been conducted at higher level for expeditious completion of the highway projects, he said.

The compensation for the acquisition of land acquired along with interest is determined and paid to the affected landholders as per provisions of ‘Right to Fair Compensation in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013’ applicable to ‘National Highways Act (NH), 1956’, he said.

Of the 15 projects, two are more than 90 per cent complete. One of them is the 90.28-km-long Kundapur (Udupi district) to Surathkal (Dakshina Kannada district) and from Nantoor to Talapady (both in Dakshina Kannada district) on NH 66. This project has seen 97.70 per cent progress. The minister’s reply gave the cost of this project at ₹898.43 crore.

He said the 120-km Hospet-Chitradurga project on NH50 has progressed 92.50 per cent. The cost of this project is estimated at ₹1,388 crore.

The physical progress was less than 10 per cent in the case of case of five highway projects with a total length of 272.74 km.