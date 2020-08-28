6 ministers of opposition-ruled States move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Six Ministers of opposition-ruled States moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting Covid-19 pandemic.
The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).
The plea has been filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes.
On August 17, the top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams — NEET and JEE — scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.
The apex court had dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both the NEET and JEE exams, to postpone them and said that there was absolutely” no merit in the plea.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...