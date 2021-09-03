84-day gap between 2 Covishield doses gives best immunity against Covid-19: Centre to Kerala HC

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Central government, on Friday, informed the Kerala High Court that the interval of 84 days between the first and second dose of Covishield was based on the technical opinion that it would provide the best protection against Covid.
The submission was made in a statement filed in response to a writ petition by Kitex Garments Limited, Kochi, seeking to allow it to vaccinate its workers before the prescribed 84-day gap. It said the expert opinion was given by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid (NEGVAC). To provide full vaccination coverage and facilitating international travel for genuine reasons, it was decided to allow a second dose before the prescribed time period of 12-16 weeks (84 days).
However, the immunity provided by second doses of Covishield vaccine with an interval of less than 12-16 weeks, would be better than partial vaccination (single dose).
The Centre also pointed out that the Union Health Ministry had relaxed the gap period for those travelling abroad for educational or employment purposes and the contingent for Tokyo Olympic games on the basis of recommendations received from the Empowered Group 5 (EG-5).
The relaxation in the gap period was further extended in July to Indian government officials mandated to attend official commitments abroad.
Later, it was extended in August to those who have to undertake travel abroad for medical treatment and foreign nationals who have to return to their native countries.
Therefore, the decision to increase the dose interval of Covishield was based on scientific evidence and expert opinions, the Centre submitted.
