National

Aam Aadmi Party finishes poll race behind NOTA

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

The AAP got less votes than those cast in favour of NOTA in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls on Thursday and is set to lose in all the 70 seats it had contested in these two States.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded candidates in 46 of the 90 seats in Haryana, while in Maharashtra, it had contested 24 seats.

According to the Election Commission (EC), most candidates of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party secured less than 1,000 votes in the two states and were set to lose to their security deposits. The vote share of the AAP stood at 0.48 per cent in Haryana, while for NOTA (none of the above), it was 0.53 per cent, according to the EC.

In Maharashtra, the party got 0.11 per cent votes, while NOTA’s vote share was 1.37 per cent.

The AAP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May, but after a crushing defeat, it had called off the tie-up.

The AAP had, in its manifesto for the Haryana polls, promised ₹1 crore to the next of kin of those armed forces personnel who were killed in the line of duty, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and a drugs-free state.

The Kejriwal-led party had promised to “re-engineer” Maharashtra, which, according to it, was “reduced to a failed State.”

Published on October 24, 2019
Maharashtra
Haryana
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
poll
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP will set up 25 skill development centres: CM