AAPvengers Assemble! AAP ups its social media game

AAP has begun campaigning on social media, following the Election Commission’s announcement of the final dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Polling in the Delhi elections will be on February 8 and counting will be on February 11.

Trending on Twitter

The announcement on the elections took Twitter by storm, with discussions and debates around who will win the upcoming elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also taken to Twitter as part of its social media campaign for the elections. Upping its meme game, AAP’s official Twitter page called on its supporters, sharing a popular meme based on the Marvel franchise, Avengers.

“Delhi Elections 2020 Declared,” the tweet read. ‘AAPvengers Assemble!”

The tweet received a positive response from Marvel fans alike.

“I like this,” said one of the replies. “Probably the AAP creative team is a Marvel fan just like us. One more reason to vote for AAP! Just kidding. This time 70/70!!

Social media buzz

Online discussions surrounding the elections had already begun hours before the announcement, with the hashtag ‘DelhiElections2020’ trending in just a few hours.

Aam Aadmi’s online campaign focuses on its policies, especially the work done in improving schools and hospitals. It would also look to use this to convert votes from the Opposition’s support base.

“We will knock on the doors of BJP supporters and tell them that it’s the first time that schools and hospitals have been improved for your families in 70 years,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference, an excerpt of which was tweeted by AAP’s account.

The Delhi Elections are crucial, with a lot of public interest in the results. Recent events, including the CAA protests across the Capital and the attacks on students in JNU, have added to the interest.

A twitter poll conducted by India TV’s executive editor, Sushant Sinha, that garnered over 29,000 responses in just two hours, has the BJP and AAP standing neck and neck, with 49 per cent and 43 per cent votes, respectively.