Active Covid-19 cases continue to fall

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country continues to fall with lesser number of people getting tested positive to the novel coronavirus.
According to the data released by the Health Ministry, a total of 74,442 people tested positive, while 76,737 reported recovered during the last 24 hours. However, 903 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.
With the latest addition, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country touched 66.24 lakh, while 55.87 lakh people recovered or were discharged from hospitals. The total death toll from Covid-19 is 1,02,685 so far.
Currently there are 9,34,427 active Covid-19 cases in the country.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...