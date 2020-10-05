Active Covid-19 cases continue to fall

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country continues to fall with lesser number of people getting tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, a total of 74,442 people tested positive, while 76,737 reported recovered during the last 24 hours. However, 903 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.

With the latest addition, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country touched 66.24 lakh, while 55.87 lakh people recovered or were discharged from hospitals. The total death toll from Covid-19 is 1,02,685 so far.

Currently there are 9,34,427 active Covid-19 cases in the country.