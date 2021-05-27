After WhatsApp, Twitter raises concerns over new IT rules

A day after WhtsApp challenged the new IT rules, micro blogging site Twitter said that it was concerned about part of the new guidelines especially those related to making an individual (the compliance officer) criminally liable for content on the platform, the requirements for proactive monitoring, and the blanket authority to seek information about its customers. This represents dangerous overreach that is inconsistent with open, democratic principles, it said.

Also read: Twitter rolls out Spaces to Twitter on the web

Affirming that Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India, a company spokesperson said, "To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law."

Concerned over recent developments

The spokesperson said that it was concerned about recent events regarding its employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression. "We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules. We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public,” the spokesperson said.

Twitter office in Delhi was recently raided by the police after it tagged a post by a BJP spokesperson as "manipulated media"

Twitter said it would request the Government to consider a minimum of 3 months extension in order for Twitter to implement the rules.