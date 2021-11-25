AIIMS study, an evidence for Covaxin’s efficacy against Delta variant of Covid-19: Bharat Biotech

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The findings of a real world study on the effectiveness of Covaxin conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provide evidence for its efficacy, Bharat Biotech said.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said: “These results provide evidence for effectiveness of Covaxin in real life settings.”
Two doses of Covaxin, provides 50 per cent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19, according to the findings of a real-world assessment of the vaccine conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
The study, which has been published in Lancet, was based on the assessment of 2,714 hospital workers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi between 15 April and 15 May when the Delta Variant was cases were reported high.
“An effectiveness result of 50 per cent achieved during the peak Covid-19 delta variant wave in India, in a high risk study population of physicians and healthcare workers, in a hospital environment, and who are challenged with high viral loads, provides insights into the efficacy and effectiveness of Covaxin,” the company said.
These results compare well with the 65.2 per cent efficacy against the delta variant obtained during the controlled phase III clinical trials of Covaxin conducted among the general population.
“This study also shows that Covaxin meets the WHO’s efficacy criteria for Covid-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant,” the company added.
