National

Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP’s legislature party leader

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

Ajit Pawar

The NCP on Saturday removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form government, and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

“The decision to sack Ajit Pawar was taken at the meeting of the party’s MLAs here,” party sources said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting.

Published on November 23, 2019
state politics
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shiv Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Congress, says Prakash Javadekar