National

Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena files writ petition in Supreme Court

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

A file of photo of Supreme Court

The Shiv Sena on Saturday approached the Supreme Court against the “arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions” of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

The party has filed a writ petition in the apex court against the state governor, a Shiv Sena functionary said in Mumbai.

Published on November 23, 2019
executive (government)
regional elections
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
President’s rule in Maharashtra revoked at 5:47 AM