Ajit Rangnekar, Director-General of Research and Innovation Circle (RICH), has received the Life Time Achievement Award from the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) for his contribution to the business management education, entrepreneurship and to the ecosystem of research and innovation in Hyderabad.

N V S Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, who has been associated with the Hyderabad Metro project ever since it was conceptualised about 15 years ago.

They, along with other winners in different categories, received awards at the HMA’s 51st Annual Awards Function held on Saturday night.

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for IT, Industry and Commerce, gave away the awards to the winners.

Cyient Limited received the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award for its 100-days-100- women project.

Other winners with categories in brackets: Manne Satyanarayana, Chairman of MSN group (Entrepreneur of the Year); Yeshwanth Bonthu, Director of Drogo Drones (Small Scale Entrepreneur of the Year); Karthik Tarase, Assistant General Manager –Marketing Creamline Dairy Products Limited (Young Manager of the Year); Padmanabhan S, Head CHRO MSN Group (HR Manager of the Year); Sangeetha C R Head - Corporate Communication GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (Woman Achiever Award of Excellence); Suraj V Meiyur, Founder & CEO Next Skills 360 Edtech Private Limited (IT Professional of the Year Award); and Rishi UBR College (Women Best Student Chapter Award).

