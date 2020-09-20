Hyderabad Management Association to offer ‘industry ready’ programme for management graduates

School’s out for those not connected
Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) has announced a new programme to assist management students in becoming “industry ready.” This certification programme will be offered in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Launching this programme, HMA President Sanjay Kapoor said: “Such a Certification programme is an over pending requirement for MBA students who pass out of government-affiliated or government-funded MBA/BBA colleges and struggle to enter the new world of working environment. This programme will emphasise on soft skills which every corporate look as a basic requirement and is also required for the entrepreneurial journey. It will also cover corporate and start-up success stories largely from the two states as case studies.”
“I invite the corporates from the two states to join hands with HMA and help these certified work ready MBA students to provide internships, jobs and support within their policies,” he said.
The first Industry Readiness program (IRP) will start on October 10 and will be driven by Sriharsha Reddy Dean, Co- Convenor of Student Development Committee of HMA and Dean at IMT Hyderabad and Jaywant Naidu, Convenor and founder Jaywant Naidu Associates
The Industry Readiness Program is designed to bridge the gap between the academic and working environment and make the students work ready who embark on their entrepreneurial/corporate journey. This will be a 42-hour programme stretched over two months for 50 students selected out of a screening process.
The first programme will be through an online platform. Required modification, if any, will be a continuous process. The online programme will be charged as ₹1,000 per student and will be subsidised for underprivileged but bright students. About 4-5 programs are expected to be conducted during one-year period. All possible help will be provided to students to get internship/job/entrepreneurial etc post the certification. They will be helped to secure internship/job/entrepreneurship for such certified students.
Hyderabad Management Association (www.hmaindia.net) is a 56-year-old organisation having its presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
