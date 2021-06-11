Alisha Moopen joins Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation board

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organisation that works at the chain of science, technology and public health, has announced that Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, will join TLI’s Board of Directors.

Bringing significant healthcare leadership experience and global healthcare perspectives, Moopen expands the scope and reach of TLI programmes and projects which focus on global health, including regenerative medicine and chronic disease, limb loss, rehabilitative medicine and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on behavioural health.

Moopen currently manages Aster DM Healthcare operations in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), oversees strategic direction and development, and spearheads expansion into new markets.

She is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and previously worked with Ernst & Young. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan with distinction in Finance and Accounting.

“Through TLI, I will have the opportunity to expand our involvement in current and emerging healthcare issues and projects, including the Aster Cayman Medcity project, and work toward even greater progress with improved physical and mental health,” she said.