All preparations done, waiting for the vaccine lot: Gujarat Dy CM

Gujarat has completed all necessary preparations for initiating vaccination for the priority groups of healthcare workers and frontline warriors fighting Covid-19 in the State, informed Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday.

"We are now waiting for the allocation of the vaccine. All preparations are completed. The lists of the priority group, the vaccination booths and the supply chain all are in place," Patel told media persons.

"Of the two vaccines that got approval from the regulator, whichever comes to us, we will start vaccination immediately," he said after Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) cleared two vaccines for emergency use. Patel also added that there will be no cost of vaccination for the priority group.

Patel, who also holds health and finance portfolio in the Vijay Rupani Government, informed that the State will also look to keep the vaccine free for the underprivileged and poor families of the State.

"The Centre has not decided on how the States will be allocated vaccines for the other citizens. But as a State, will ensure that the citizens of Gujarat do not require to pay for the vaccine," Patel said.

He however added, "If the vaccine gets clearance from the Centre for commercial rollout in the open market, then the affluent families, who otherwise spend huge money on routine basis, would not wait for the free jab. So, they can purchase get it on their own cost."

For the 24-hours ending on January 2, Gujarat recorded fresh 741 cases and 5 deaths. Total active cases in the State stands at 9,477 with total 4314 deaths. So far 2,32,722 patients have recovered.