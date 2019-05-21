Amazon Prime membership growing in Kerala

The membership of Amazon Prime is on the rise in Kerala especially among Tier I and II towns where members are enjoying various benefits.

Apart from Kochi, members in smaller towns such as Idukki, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kollam among others are enjoying shopping and entertainment benefits with Amazon Prime. Popular product categories for its members in the region include apparel, beauty, health and personal care and home.

According to Subbu Palaniappan, Head – Prime Member Growth & Engagement, Amazon India, Amazon Prime has received overwhelming response in Kerala as members continue to enjoy its unlimited shopping and entertainment benefits. Over a 100 million paid member around the world have been delighted with latest and exclusive Bollywood, international and regional video titles on Amazon Prime video, listening to latest and best music ad-free on Amazon Prime Music, shopping for exciting deals.

Launched in India in 2016, Amazon Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits. Priced at Rs 999 a year, Prime membership benefits include unlimited free fast delivery on eligible items, early and exclusive access to new products, access to deals and discounts on Amazon.in, unlimited ad-free music anytime on Amazon Prime Music, ad-free streaming on Amazon Prime Video and unlimited access to best selling eBooks through Prime Reading.