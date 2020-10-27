Amid Covid, very few plan to go to theatres in next 60 days: Survey

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey to determine how many people plan to visit movie theatres in the next two months.

This comes as some States, including Delhi, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, have resumed multiplexes seven months after the coronavirus pandemic first began.

The survey received 8,274 responses from across the country. It revealed that 4 per cent of respondents look forward to watching movies in the theatre if new movies are played. About 3 per cent said they will go regardless of whether or not the movie is new. Around 74 per cent said they will not go at all. While 2 per cent were unsure, 17 per cent said they don’t watch movies in the theatre anyway.

The findings indicate that even though movie theatres are now open, only 7 per cent are willing to go in the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, cinema halls claim to have taken various measures to ensure safety, such as sanitisation of premises and maintaining of other Covid-19 safety protocols.

Some of them have started shows with 50 per cent of total occupancy, staggered show timings, social distancing, thermal screening and adequate protection gear for the staff, among other measures.