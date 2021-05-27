National

Andhra Pradesh records 16,167 new Covid cases, 104 deaths

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 27, 2021

A medical worker inoculates woman with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine. (file photo)   -  The Hindu

The State has now 1,86,728 active cases.

The new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh decreased at 16,167 in the last twenty-four hours.

However, the numbers deaths due to the pandemic continued to be high at 104 since Wednesday, according to a bulletin released on Thursday.

Compared to 18,285 new cases detected on Wednesday, the cases showed a dip today. However, the number of samples tested was lower than today's bulletin at 84,224 as against 91,120 samples tested in the last testing cycle.

The highest numbers of deaths were in Chittoor at 14, followed by West Godavari and Visakhapatnam with 13 and 11 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh now has 1,86,728 active cases with a total death toll of 10,531 so far.

Published on May 27, 2021

Covid-19
Andhra Pradesh
