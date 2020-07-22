Another explosion at Baghjan; 3 foreign experts injured

At least three foreign experts were injured following another explosion near oil well 5 of Oil India Ltd (OIL) in Baghjan district of Tinsukia, Assam.

The incident occurred during fire extinguishing operations at the Baghjan oil field.

Sources said the injured have been rushed to hospital while ongoing operations there have been temporarily halted.

Fire fighting and rescue operations are underway.

Incidentally, a fire at the Baghjan oil well in June had killed two OIL firefighters.