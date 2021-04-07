Anti CAA-NRC activists to plump for non-BJP/TMC candidates in WB

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
With five more phases of polling remaining in the West Bengal Assembly elections, anti-NRC activists have launched a “Secure Your Citizenship Movement” making CAA and NRC as a main theme in the polls.
The activists will bring to centre stage the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens to campaign in favour of non-BJP, non-Trinamool Congress candidates, particularly in refugee-concentrated districts including the North 24 Parganas.
On Wednesday, a group of activists visited Gaighatta, an SC reserved constituency. “We are supporting the CPI candidate Kapil Krishna Thakur. He is an award winning dailt writer and an active campaigner against CAA-NRC,” said economist and activist Prasenjit Bose.
They will visit Habra constituency on Thursday to campaign for CPI(M) candidate Rijinandan Biswas. They will support All India Forward Bloc and non-Left Front candidates of the BSP and the CPI(ML-Liberation) over the next two weeks.
“We will tell them that the BJP is dangling the carrot of citizenship. It is a fraud on people. In their Assam manifesto, they say they want corrected NRC. It is nothing but re-verification. At least six million people will have to submit their documents yet again if the BJP comes back to power in Assam where the BJP manifesto is silent on CAA. In West Bengal, they are silent on NRC and vocal on CAA. They are taking everyone for a ride,” Bose charged.
When asked why TMC is also being opposed, he said the manifesto of TMC is also silent on NRC and CAA. “Mamata Banerjee had supported the 2003 amendments to Citizenship Act. So we have decided to campaign for only those candidates who have participated in the protests against CAA-NRC,” he said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...