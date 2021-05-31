AP allows 3 Nellore herbal preparations for Covid treatment, says they are ‘not harmful’; stops two

Andhra Pradesh government has allowed locally-made herbal preparations by a traditional medicine practitioner in Krishnapatnam, Nellore district, for use to treat Covid-19 patients.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after reviewing investigation reports from different agencies including the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of Ayush and the State Ayush Commissioner.

As per the reports, “there is no evidence to show that five different herbal substances being administered by Anandaiah (a local traditional medicine practitioner) will work as a cure to Covid-19.”

However, three out of five herbal supplements (which are described as P, L, F, K and eye drops) have not proven to be harmful and have been permitted.

The supplement K and eye drops, however, have not been permitted as the natural raw materials used in their preparation and their impact are yet to be studied, the government statement said.

‘Not Ayurveda medicines’

“As there is no evidence on the cure by the herbal preparations being given by Anandaiah, people have been advised to use them only along the allopathic drugs,” said a government statement adding that prevention norms have to be adhered to while dispensing the herbal preparations to people.

The herbal contents cannot also be classified as an Ayurveda medicine but can only be treated as herbal preparations. If Anandaiah, who claims them as ‘Ayurvedic medicine’ applies for their recognition as Ayurveda, it will be examined in the due process.

In the meanwhile, acting on a petition filed by Anandaiah and few others seeking permission to disburse the herbal preparation to Covid patients, Andhra Pradesh High Court also cleared the decks and directed the government to submit investigation reports on the nature of eye drops being given to patients.

A couple of weeks ago, Anandaiah’s herbal preparations and the ‘immediate cure’ they offered created a sensation with thousands rushing to Krishnapatnam to take them from across States. The police had intervened and halted its distribution on May 23 after which the investigation followed.