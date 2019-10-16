AP announces a slew of sops including ₹24,000 a year grant to handloom weavers

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to give handloom weavers a grant of ₹24,000 per annum as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra.
Briefing media persons on the decisions taken by the State Cabinet which met at Amaravati on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said the assistance to weavers’ scheme — christened YSR Netanna Nestam — would be implemented from December 21. The list of beneficiaries would be displayed in villages and towns by the end of the month.
Similarly, he said, the Cabinet decided to hike the allowance to fishermen to ₹10,000 from ₹4,000 during the 60-day annual conservation period (when fishing is not allowed). It will be applicable to traditional fishermen who use catamarans also, he clarified. Earlier, it was restricted to those using motor and mechanised boats.
Further, the diesel subsidy on fishing boats had been doubled to ₹9 per litre and fishermen should take diesel from specified petrol bunks in the vicinity of fishing harbours, said the Minister.
The Government has decided to stand guarantee to enable the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to obtain a loan of ₹1,000 crore to buy new buses to replace the old ones.
AP Power Finance Corporation will be allowed to issue bonds to the extent of ₹4,471 crore to rescue the distribution companies (discoms) in financial crisis, the Minister said.
The Cabinet also decided to hike the additional retail excise tax on liquor in pursuance of its policy of imposing prohibition in phases in the State.
A separate corporation would be set up for outsourcing employees in various government departments.
Among the other decisions at the meeting: Junior advocates will get a stipend of ₹5,000 per month; Salaries of home guards will be increased from ₹600 to ₹710 per day, resulting in a hike of ₹3,300 per month from the present ₹18,000 per month; and the honorarium for organisers of mid-day meals in schools would be hiked to ₹3,000 per month from ₹1,000.
It was also decided water grids would be set up at the district level for supply of drinking water to all villages and towns.
Newspaper ad tariff would be hiked.
The Cabinet also decided to cancel the allotment of 1.5 acres of land to Aamoda Publications at Paradesipalem in Visakhapatnam city by the previous TDP government and allocated the land to economically weaker sections, he said.
