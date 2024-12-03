Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved key policies including information technology (IT), textiles & garments, maritime and global capability centres.
The Cabinet, which met in Amaravati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also discussed a range of issues.
The Chief Minister was leant to have discussed the illegal export of rice from the Kakinada port, handing over of 41 pc stake in the port to Aurobindo Realty & Investments by the previous YSR Congress Party Government with the ministers.
