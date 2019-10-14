AP CM to launch YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana on Oct 15

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy is going to launch YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Samman Yojana in Nellore district on Tuesday. Under the scheme, farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in three instalments, with the State Government contributing Rs 7,500 and the Centre Rs 6,000. Rythu Bharosa is one of the nine major promises (Navaratnalu, or nine gems, as they are being known) made by the ruling YSR Congress Party in its manifesto.
Earlier, it was said that under the scheme - christened YSR Rythu Bharosa - farmers would get Rs 12,500 per annum, with the State contributing Rs 6,500 and the Union Government Rs 6,000 per annum. However, there was widespread criticism that the ruling party was diluting the promise by including the central assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum in it and that the schemes should be implemented separately, farmers, thus, should get Rs 18,500 per annum (Rs 12,500 per annum promised by the ruling party plus the central assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum). The demand was voiced not only by the opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders but by the BJP leaders as well. The BJP also objected to the name - YSR Rythu Bharosa - as the central assistance was also being included in it. The scheme should be named after the Prime Minister, it demanded.
Partly acceding to the demands, the State Government announced on Monday that the financial assistance to farmers would be hiked by Rs 1,000 more, to Rs 13,500 per annum, and the scheme would have a joint name - YSR Bharosa as well as PM Kisan Yojana.
State Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu also said it would be applicable to tenant farmers as well.
The State Government allocated budget of Rs 5,500 crore for the scheme and the number of beneficiaries is initially put at roughly Rs 40 lakh.
