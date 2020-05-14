AP defers power bill collection till June 30

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to defer collection of electricity bills till June 30 following complaints of higher amount of bills than the regular ones.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister after there were complaints that bills with inflated amount have being given to consumers.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to defer collection of bills till June 30. The bills were not given last month due to lockdown and the current bills are of two months taking an average of previous one month, officials contended.

Due to summer and people being at home due to lockdown the power consumption has gone up, the officials said, and may be the units must have jumped to a higher slab. But some of the bills produced by consumers defied that logic and the Chief Minister has taken the decision postponing the collection of electricity bills up to June 30.