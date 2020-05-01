AP government to release ₹905 crore in dues to MSMEs, waive power charges for April, May

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The Andhra Pradesh government has waived the minimum power charges for all micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for April and May in view of the lockdown.
The government has also said it will release all pending dues to MSMEs which have not been paid from 2014-15, amounting to ₹905 crore, in two tranches. In addition, ₹200 crore will be provided as input capital to the firms at low-interest rates.
These decisions were taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on MSMEs held in Amaravati, according to a release.
With these decisions, over 72,531 micro enterprises and 24,252 small and 645 medium scale industries are going to be benefited, which would eventually create employment for about 9,68,269 people, said the release. The State government will support the textile industry and other enterprises based on the Centre’s decisions, it added.
