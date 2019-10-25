AP Govt sacks middle-level staff working on contract, outsourcing basis

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Andhra Pradesh government has sacked all middle-level officials who are working based on contract and outsourcing basis with immediate effect.
As per a government order issued by the General Administration Department, the government `had decided that there should be optimisation and reorientation of resources available at middle level with the government in different departments at state, district, mandal and village levels.’’
Accordingly, it orders to dispense away with the services of all retired government staff irrespective of which levels they were on the government rolls as on March 31, 2019 immediately to `help in capacity building of current servicing employees so that great responsibility may be entrusted to them in future.’’
Similarly, the services of those personnel working on contract/outsourcing basis and those who were not selected through a paper notification and selection process and with the salary of ₹40,000 and above must be removed immediately ``as the equal opportunity was not given to all, and due process was also not followed during recruitment.’’
Any new appointment/hiring in the above two categories must be done with the prior approval of the Chief Minister, the order said.
The order assumes significance as all these appointments were made by the previous Telugu Desam Party Government.
