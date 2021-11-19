National

AP Govt steps up relief operations in flood hit districts

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 19, 2021

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Govt offers instant assistance of ₹1,000 each for those taking shelter in relief camps.

Andhra Pradesh Government has stepped up relief measures in three districts that have been badly hit by the heavy rain and subsequent floods since Thursday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed special officers for Nellore, Chittor and YSR districts witnessing heavy downpours and floods.

The special officers, B Rajasekhar (Principal Secretary, Education), Praduyma (Marketing Commissioner) and Senior Officer Sasi Bhushan Kumar for Nellore, Chittor and YSR Districts respectively , have already reached the districts and are supervising the operations, according to a government release issued on Friday.

Rehabilitation camps have been set up and instant assistance of ₹1,000 each is being provided for those taking shelter in the relief camps.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the relief and rehabilitation measures, the release added.

Published on November 19, 2021

