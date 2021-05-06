AP reports 22,204 new Covid cases as partial curfew begins

Andhra Pradesh continues to witness an alarming rise in new Covid cases even as partial curfew came into effect from Wednesday across the State.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Wednesday, 22,204 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

Out of 1,16,367 samples, 22,204 tested positive even as 85 patients succumbed to the pandemic.

New Covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 11,128 patients have been discharged after complete cure since Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,70,258.

