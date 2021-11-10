National

AP to complete work on 10,011 YSR Health Clinics by March 2022

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 10, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to hasten work on setting up 10,011 YSR Health Clinics to augment the public health infrastructure in the State.

As funds needed for the clinics had already been released, new building should be constructed wherever required and all works should be completed by March 2022, the Chief Minister said in a review meeting held in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Out of a total of 10,011 clinics, works had already commenced for 8,585 clinics. Apart from repairs of existing buildings, new construction will be taken up for 146 clinics, the officials informed Reddy.

Work has also commenced for setting up 16 medical colleges in the State and nine super speciality hospitals coming up in various locations, the officials added.

