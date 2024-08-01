Andhra Pradesh government has accorded primacy to irrigation and water resources in the second Vote on Account Budget for the next four months of the financial year 2024-25.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance providing for a Vote on Account Budget for the State for four months from August 1 - November 30, 2024 with an outlay of ₹12, 9, 972 crore.

With ₹13,308 crore allocation, the Budget has given importance to the irrigation projects and water resources development in the State.

For welfare schemes in all departments, it proposed an allocation of ₹15,140 crore. The ordinance provides permission for the State government to meet the expenditure of 40 departments from August 1 - November 30, 2024.

The N Chandrababu Naidu - led NDA government in the State had decided to go for a second Vote on Account Budget in the current financial year of 2024-25 in view of the lack of clarity on state finances managed by the previous YSR Congress Party Government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The requirement of funds for implementing various welfare schemes including ‘Super Six’ promises made in NDA’s pre-poll manifesto and the quantum of liabilities to be paid to various contractors and other agencies apart from the state debt position is now being ascertained by the new State government.

Earlier, in February, the then Government pegged the Budget outlay for the year 2024-25 at ₹2,86,389 crore for the fiscal 2024-25 as against ₹2.79 lakh crore for 2023-24 in its vote on account budget ahead of general elections held in May.