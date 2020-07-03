National

AP’s new industrial policy to focus on jobs, environment

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy   -  THE HINDU

The Industrial Policy 2020-23 will focus on creation of jobs, removing regional disparities and environmental issues.

During a review meeting on the new Industrial Policy held in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was told that the focus is also being laid on attracting foreign investment and to reduce the time span in establishing the unit.

The officials told the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to provide basic infrastructure to encourage industries which will help the weaker sections socially and economically.

The Chief Minister said that special interest should be taken on MSMEs and the ReStart package we have given to revive them.

Care should be taken to check the polluting industries as controlling pollution is equally important to incentives we give to the industries.

Skill development centres should also be taken into consideration and we should go forward in developing the high-end IT skill University coming up at Visakhapatnam which will open a ‘new chapter’, in IT industry, Reddy said, according to a release.

Published on July 03, 2020
industrial policy
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SHGs, MGNREGS help rural population sustain during lockdown