AP’s new industrial policy to focus on jobs, environment

The Industrial Policy 2020-23 will focus on creation of jobs, removing regional disparities and environmental issues.

During a review meeting on the new Industrial Policy held in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was told that the focus is also being laid on attracting foreign investment and to reduce the time span in establishing the unit.

The officials told the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to provide basic infrastructure to encourage industries which will help the weaker sections socially and economically.

The Chief Minister said that special interest should be taken on MSMEs and the ReStart package we have given to revive them.

Care should be taken to check the polluting industries as controlling pollution is equally important to incentives we give to the industries.

Skill development centres should also be taken into consideration and we should go forward in developing the high-end IT skill University coming up at Visakhapatnam which will open a ‘new chapter’, in IT industry, Reddy said, according to a release.