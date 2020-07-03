AP’s new industrial policy to focus on jobs, environment

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
The Industrial Policy 2020-23 will focus on creation of jobs, removing regional disparities and environmental issues.
During a review meeting on the new Industrial Policy held in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was told that the focus is also being laid on attracting foreign investment and to reduce the time span in establishing the unit.
The officials told the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to provide basic infrastructure to encourage industries which will help the weaker sections socially and economically.
The Chief Minister said that special interest should be taken on MSMEs and the ReStart package we have given to revive them.
Care should be taken to check the polluting industries as controlling pollution is equally important to incentives we give to the industries.
Skill development centres should also be taken into consideration and we should go forward in developing the high-end IT skill University coming up at Visakhapatnam which will open a ‘new chapter’, in IT industry, Reddy said, according to a release.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...