National

Arclif.com and Xpresso Global to organise Home Design Awards 2021

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

The 100-day long innovative design competition will be held from January 20 to April 30.

Arclif.com, an online architectural platform, in association with Xpresso Global, an integrated communications company, will organise Home Design awards, the first of its kind technology-driven event in India, to honour the best talent in the architecture and design industry.

The 100-day long innovative design competition will be held from January 20 to April 30. The public can also participate in the online voting for deciding the winners.

The organisers said that professional, amateur architects, architecture students and designers, can participate in the event irrespective of their age. Nominations for the competition can be made from January 20 to April 20 on www.homedesignawards.com. The winners will be announced on May 1.

“Home Design Awards will showcase the talent and creativity of aspiring designers and architects from our country to the world,” said Sidheeque M, CMD, Arclif.com.

Afthab Shoukath. P.V., Chairman, Xpresso Global, said, “The event is organised to build a connected global community of designers and architects and create more opportunities for those in the field in the post Covid period.” The event also aims to raise the bar in architectural design by setting new benchmarks of excellence.

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Kanippayyur Krishnan Namboodiripad, Traditional Architect and UNESCO Award Winner; Sabu Cyril National Film Award Winner and Production Designer; Prasad Naik, Fashion Photographer and Vogue Award Winner; Mathew George, Architect and V. A. Shrikumar, Film Director.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 05, 2021
architecture
events
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.