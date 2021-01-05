Arclif.com and Xpresso Global to organise Home Design Awards 2021

Arclif.com, an online architectural platform, in association with Xpresso Global, an integrated communications company, will organise Home Design awards, the first of its kind technology-driven event in India, to honour the best talent in the architecture and design industry.

The 100-day long innovative design competition will be held from January 20 to April 30. The public can also participate in the online voting for deciding the winners.

The organisers said that professional, amateur architects, architecture students and designers, can participate in the event irrespective of their age. Nominations for the competition can be made from January 20 to April 20 on www.homedesignawards.com. The winners will be announced on May 1.

“Home Design Awards will showcase the talent and creativity of aspiring designers and architects from our country to the world,” said Sidheeque M, CMD, Arclif.com.

Afthab Shoukath. P.V., Chairman, Xpresso Global, said, “The event is organised to build a connected global community of designers and architects and create more opportunities for those in the field in the post Covid period.” The event also aims to raise the bar in architectural design by setting new benchmarks of excellence.

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Kanippayyur Krishnan Namboodiripad, Traditional Architect and UNESCO Award Winner; Sabu Cyril National Film Award Winner and Production Designer; Prasad Naik, Fashion Photographer and Vogue Award Winner; Mathew George, Architect and V. A. Shrikumar, Film Director.