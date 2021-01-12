Asset Homes to enter affordable housing, student and senior living

Packing batteries with more punch
The Kochi-based builder, Asset Homes, is to enter three new verticals in the New Year, namely, student living, senior living and affordable housing.
Down to Earth, an affordable housing project, will be established in Kakkanad near Kochi, while a project for senior citizens, Young at Heart, will be set up in association with Season Two Living, a company in which Sajan Pillai, founder of IT major UST and Managing Partner of a $100-million venture capital fund, has investments. The project will have 350 apartments, including specialised facilities for senior citizens, which will come up near Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.
The student living project, Asset Identity, will be built as part of Taurus Downtown, which is being set up by the Boston-based Taurus Developers in phase III of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.
Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes, said despite the unexpected outbreak of Covid in an already sluggish market, the company could deliver on the promises made to customers in 2020. It has completed seven residential projects and two commercial projects comprising 11 lakh sq ft, which includes over 500 apartments, a few villas, showrooms and office space.
Asset Homes has also retained DA2+, the highest Crisil rating ever-received by a Kerala builder, he said.
The company will complete four more projects in the New Year in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Thrissur. In addition to these, 12 new projects will be launched in 2021. It has so far handed over 66 projects and currently has 19 residential projects in various stages of completion.
