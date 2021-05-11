Australia-based IHM offers scholarship for Indian nurses

The Institute of Health & Management (IHM) based in Australia is planning to offer ₹10 crore worth (A$2 million) scholarships to nurses in India as a mark of recognition of their commitment and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scholarships will be offered to those undertaking “Gateway to global nursing program”.

In a statement on the eve of the World Nursing Day, IHM Founder and Managing Director Bijo said the dedication showed by the nurses and other health professionals despite life-threatening hardships needed recognition and support from all sections of the society.

The details of the scholarships including the eligibility and qualification would be announced shortly. Each scholarship would be worth A$2,000, he said.

IHM has recently become the only private higher-education provider in Australia to offer Master of Nursing programme. IHM is the first and only higher education provider in Australia by a man of Indian heritage.