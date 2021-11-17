Australia to establish new Consulate-General in Bengaluru

Australian PM Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared that his country would set up a new consulate general in Bengaluru. Speaking at the 24th annual edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Karnataka, and co-hosted by the Software Technology Park of India (STPI).

The Australian PM said, “I’m pleased to let you know that Australia is also seeking to establish a new Consulate General in the city. Bengaluru is the world’s fastest-growing technology hub – of course, we want to be part of it. It is home to a third of India’s unicorn companies. Australia’s new mission in Bengaluru would expand our diplomatic presence in India to five posts Australia will deepen our ties to India’s innovators, to your technologists and entrepreneurs – as well as India’s governments at all levels.” Morrison was speaking virtually via a recorded message.

Earlier, the summit was inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. With the theme of ‘Driving The Next’, the three-day summit from November 17 to 19, will highlight the role of digital and technological innovations that drive and support the growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world.

BTS 2021 will focus on further boosting innovation and international engagements in the country, the organisers added. The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, was also present at the event virtually. The ceremony was presided by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka CM said “The Bengaluru Tech Summit is conducted every year to promote the latest innovation and technology advancements and to provide a platform for collaboration for various global innovators, industry partners, start-ups and academicians. The event is a forum for knowledge exchange and networking with thought leaders and global influencers. It is a platform to showcase the strengths of our state and to collaborate with industry, academia and governments from across the country and the world.” More than 30 countries are participating in the three-day event.