Babri demolition case verdict: Feeling vindicated, says Advani

Senior BJP leader, former Deputy Prime Minister and one of the accused in the Babri demolition case, LK Advani, welcomed Wednesday’s CBI court verdict in the case.

Terming the verdict significant, Advani said it vindicated his personal belief and commitment, and those of the BJP, towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. “I also feel blessed that this judgment has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in November 2019, which paved the way for my long cherished dream of seeing a grand Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the foundation laying ceremony of which was held on 5th August, 2020," Advani said in a statement.

He said he is grateful to BJP workers, leaders, saints and all those, who through "their selfless involvement and sacrifices", gave him strength and support during the Ayodhya movement.

"I also greatly value the contribution of my legal team headed by Mahipal Ahluwalia. For all these years, Mahipal ji, his son Anurag Ahluwalia and their team have looked into every aspect of this case with utmost dedication. Along with millions of my countrymen, I now look forward to the completion of the beautiful Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. May Shri Ram keep us blessed always. Jai Shri Ram," the statement added.