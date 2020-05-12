BBMP gears-up to receive 80,000 stranded residents with a plan

With close to 80,000 of the city’s residents stranded elsewhere to return in the next couple of days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made elaborate plan for institutional quarantine.

“It is mandatory for all of them to be under institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister told reporters.

“By taking over social welfare department hostels, schools, private hostels, hotels, BBMP has prepared an elaborate plan to house them for 14-days,” he added.

Suresh Kumar said “Districts are well prepared to receive people and they have a plan of action and they are sticking to it.”

He said “We will not reduce or relax restrictions. As we are in lockdown phase3, we plan to have containment zones and work accordingly.”

Acknowledging the receipt of Union Home Secretary guidelines, he said directions have been given to all district administrations to ensure that, “migrant workers are helped to board Shramik special trains taking them back to their hometowns.”.

Florence Nightingale

Speaking at the Florence Nightingale’s bicentennial anniversary and International Nurses’ Day celebrations, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said nurses are the front-line warriors in the fight against Covid-19. Their commitment towards duty is commendable.