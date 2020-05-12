BBMP gears-up to receive 80,000 stranded residents with a plan

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
With close to 80,000 of the city’s residents stranded elsewhere to return in the next couple of days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made elaborate plan for institutional quarantine.
“It is mandatory for all of them to be under institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister told reporters.
“By taking over social welfare department hostels, schools, private hostels, hotels, BBMP has prepared an elaborate plan to house them for 14-days,” he added.
Suresh Kumar said “Districts are well prepared to receive people and they have a plan of action and they are sticking to it.”
“
He said “We will not reduce or relax restrictions. As we are in lockdown phase3, we plan to have containment zones and work accordingly.”
Acknowledging the receipt of Union Home Secretary guidelines, he said directions have been given to all district administrations to ensure that, “migrant workers are helped to board Shramik special trains taking them back to their hometowns.”.
Speaking at the Florence Nightingale’s bicentennial anniversary and International Nurses’ Day celebrations, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said nurses are the front-line warriors in the fight against Covid-19. Their commitment towards duty is commendable.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...