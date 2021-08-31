BCCI announces ‘invitation to tender’ to bid for 2 teams

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited expression of interest to acquire the right to own and operate two new teams proposed to take part in the Indian Premier League. At present, there are eight IPL teams. The new teams will play from the IPL 2022 season onwards.
The invitation to tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till October 5 for a payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹10 lakh.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams’ rights and obligations, are contained in the ITT. The base price has been kept at ₹2,000 crore
“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” the BCCI further said in a statement.
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.
But some of the existing franchisees are not in favour of opening up the field to a new team as they fear losing their key players in the event of a fresh auction. “It can erode the value of a successful franchisee if some of their top players are bought out by another team during the auction,” said the owner of an existing franchisee.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...