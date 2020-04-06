Bengaluru Police to enforce social distancing in public places

As the number of coronavirus positive cases continue to increase in Bengaluru (the city accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total cases reported in Karnataka), the Police is planning to enforce social distancing in public places.

On Monday, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in its bulletin, said 12 new cases have been confirmed in the State taking the total number of cases to 163, including four deaths and 20 discharged after hospitalisation.

“Social distancing will be enforced more stringently in public interest. Your life is more important than your job,” tweeted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

In the evening, commissioner tweeted again that police would not tolerate hatred on social media. “Friends on Social Media. World is fighting a common Enemy. Lot of unwanted hate is being created on social media. Pray don’t be party to share, forward and liking such msgs. Stringent provisions Of National Disaster Management Act can be invoked. Let’s Unite.”

Bakeries exempted

Karnataka government in an order has exempted from lockdown bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweets for manufacturing supply and operating retail outlets.

The norms have been relaxed to these units with a rider that all employers shall ensure that they maintain high standards of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing.

The government has taken the decision to ensure supply of essential commodities to these units as bakery products and as related items are consumed by the patients, elderly people, children and general public.

The order said the shop should be used only for parcel/take away services.

20 discharged

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said 12 new cases have been confirmed in the State. Till date, cumulatively 163 Coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed which includes four deaths and 20 discharges. Out of the remaining 139 cases, 136 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable and three in ICU.

As part of coronavirus screening in Bengaluru, in 31 fever clinics opened by BBMP, a total 142 people have been screened on April 5 and till date 1,981 people have been screened.