BJP announces first list of 17 candidates for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

The BJP has announced its first list of 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to be held on April 6. The party is contesting as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in which the PMK is also a partner.

State President L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram (Reserved) and National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan, will contest from Coimbatore South, where Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam is also contesting.

Other candidates include Vinoj P Selvam - Harbour; Khushboo Sundar (Thousand Lights); S Thanigaivel (Tirunvanamalai); VAT Kalivardhan (ex-MLA from Tirukkoyilur); CK Sarawathi (Modakkurichi); K Annamalai (IPS from Aravakurichi); D Periyasami (Thittakudi - reserved); Poondi S Venkatesan (Thiruvaiyuru); H Raja (ex MLA from Karaikudi); P Saravanan (ex MLA from Madurai North); G Pandurangan (Virudhunagar); D Kuppuram (Ramanathapuram); Nainar Nagendran (ex MLA from Tirunelveli); MR Gandhi (Nagercoil) and P Ramesh (Colachel).

As part of the AIADMK-led alliance, the BJP is contesting in 20 seats. It is yet to announced candidates for Udagamandalam, Thali and Villavankaadu.