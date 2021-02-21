BJP hails PM for “defeating” Covid-19

The BJP on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having “defeated” Covid-19 as also legislative reforms such as the three farm laws, labour codes, merger of Public Sector banks, New Education Policy.

The PM told the ruling party’s national office-bearers in a meeting to take the benefits of the new reforms, particularly in Agriculture and Labour to the people.

The office-bearers passed a political resolution thanking the Prime Minister for the reforms in the Agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP vice president Raman Singh said at a press conference. He said the resolution also highlights the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.

The meeting, which was also being attended by the BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws. The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue. The BJP is also readying for the Assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, where it expects to expand its footprint.

The political resolution was euphoric about the PM’s “able, sensitive, committed and visionary leadership” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The world was speculating over how India with its vast population and limited healthcare infrastructure would face the challenge…A year later, as the BJP holds its National Office-Bearer meeting, it can be said with pride that India not only defeated Covid-19 under the able, sensitive, committed and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi but also infused in all its citizens the confidence to build an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The party unequivocally hails its leadership for introducing India to the world as a proud and victorious nation in the fight against Covid19,” the resolution said.

The BJP asserted that the three contested farm laws are aimed at doubling the farmers’ income.

“The government brought in three farm laws in the interest of farmers to ensure they get the right price for their produce, their farm income doubles and that they have the freedom to sell their farm produce where they want to. To meet these ends, the PM Modi-led central government has brought in three Farm Laws. The party applauds the Central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji for bringing in the three laws,” said the resolution. It blamed the Congress for “misleading” the farmers.

“The Congress along with some other parties and people is trying to mislead the farmers about the farm laws. It is unfortunate that the same Congress and its supporters who once talked about bringing in such laws are today trying to mislead the farmers only and only for their politics. It is for this reason that the Congress, which has been repeatedly talking about discussions has not been able to highlight the points in the farm laws which it disagrees with. The party believes that the laws were necessary for the welfare of India’s farmers and had been in demand for a long time,” the resolution read.