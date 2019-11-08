BJP invokes Ram and Veer Savarkar to persuade Shiv Sena

Insisting that Hindutva is a common thread binding BJP and Shiv Sena, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil on Friday asked the Shiv Sena if the party would change its stand on V D Savarkar and Ram temple if it decides to form the government with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media in Pandharpur, Patil said, “I ask Sena this question. By going with NCP and Congress, are you going to drop your insistence on awarding Bharat Ratna to Swatantryaveer Savarkar? Are you going to drop the insistence on Ram janmabhoomi?”

He expressed confidence that Sena will not join hands with the opposition and the ‘ temporary deadlock’ in the State politics will end.

“ I have no doubts that it (deadlock) will end. Late Balasaheb Thackeray always fought against the Congress, (he) insisted on Hindutva. When we say Hindutva, temples and idols are not expected. It means (daily) routine, a culture which can guide the entire world. This is a common thread (between BJP and Shiv Sena) and hence everything will be okay” said Patil.

Interestingly, it is not only Patil, but also the Shiv Sena MLAs and cadre who are asking these questions to the party leadership. Sena insiders said that the party will have to make its stand clear, especially ahead of the SC verdict on Ram temple. Like the BJP, the Ram temple is one of the top most priorities on the Shiv Sena’s agenda and the party considers V D Savarkar to be its icon. The Congress has questioned Savarkar’s contribution in the freedom struggle and has always considered BJP and Sena as ‘communal’ parties.

A section of Congress leaders in Maharashtra led by former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde have appealed Congress high command that in any case the party must not sacrifice its ‘ secular’ politics and support Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra.