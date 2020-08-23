BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight Bihar polls together, Opposition a spent force: Nadda

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
All the three NDA constituents in Bihar - the BJP, the JD(U) and the LJP - will together fight the coming assembly polls in the state with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious.
Nadda’s remarks at a virtual address to the Bihar BJP executive meeting come amid a bitter war of words between Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan-headed Lok Janshakti Party.
Whenever the three parties have fought together, their National Democratic Alliance has notched up a big victory, he said.
The coming polls will be the first time when the three parties fight together in an assembly election after their superlative show by winning all but one seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as allies.
“We are going to the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Our victory is certain,” Nadda said.
While Chirag Paswan has often questioned the Nitish Kumar-led state government over a host of issues, the BJP has done the balancing act and maintained that the ruling NDA is intact in the state.
It has also been endorsing Kumar as the alliance’s chief ministerial face.
In his address from the national capital where he was joined by several Union ministers elected from Bihar, Nadda also claimed that the opposition in the state as well as elsewhere has become a “spent force” and asserted that the BJP is the only party which is being looked at by people with hope.
The opposition has neither ideology nor vision nor any spirit to serve people, and it can’t rise above petty politics, he added.
He praised the Bihar government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in the state, while noting that the assembly elections are expected at a time when the state faces the twin challenges.
The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule, but there have been indications that it will be held on time. The assembly elections in the state are due in October-November.
Nadda asked party leaders to organise small meetings and door-to-door campaign in line with the COVID guidelines while preparing for the polls.
He said the special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state has been implemented in “letter and spirit” and asked party members to go to the people with its details.
Nadda also shared highlights of the Modi government’s work to boost healthcare measures to battle the pandemic and to provide relief to people, especially the poor, with several packages.
The Modi government announced a ‘Garib Kalyan package’ of Rs 1.70 lakh crore and a Rs 20 lakh crore package for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the BJP president noted.
As many as 32 districts of Bihar are part of the government’s Rs 50,000-crore package for the employment of the poor. The Bihar government, he said, has done a good job in battling the coronavirus and the state’s recovery rate is over 73 per cent. Its infection positivity rate is only 2.89 per cent and the number of corona tests has risen to one lakh per day, he added.
Nadda also mentioned financial packages announced by the Nitish Kumar government in his address and asked BJP members to work for the victory of the party as well as its allies.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...