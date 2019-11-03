BJP-Shiv Sena leaders to tour Maharashtra to assess crop damage

It is eight days since the BJP-Shiv Sena combine received a simple majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, but the power struggle between the allies continues, with no end in sight.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said that the party will follow the 'coalition dharma' with the BJP. This statement is ostensibly being seen a signal of easing of tensions between the old allies, whose alliance dates back to 1989.

Since Tuesday, the talks between the allies had hit the slow lane, after Shiv Sena insisted on the '50:50 formula', whereby a MLA from Shiv Sena will be the Chief Minister for two and a half years. But, the BJP is not willing to cede to this demand.

Meanwhile, leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena will tour Maharashtra on Sunday, visiting fields and assessing crop damage caused by last week’s untimely rains.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would in Akola district of Vidarbha. Shiv Sena Youth President Aaditya Thackeray would visit Konkan, assessing the damage to the crops and local fishery industry. Uddhav Thackeray would be visiting Vaijapur area of Aurangabad district. He is also scheduled to interact with the media persons by 3 PM.

Relief measures

Yesterday, Fadnavis had approved Rs 10,000 crore immediate relief to the farmers and fishermen who have suffered crop losses and property damage due to untimely rains. The affected area is about 54 lakh hectares, and major crops such as paddy, soybean and corn have been destroyed.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee.

Fadnavis had said that the State government has requested the Centre for early assistance, but it will not wait for Centre’s help and it will start disbursement of funds from the State's treasury.