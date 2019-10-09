BJP will be the lone player in J&K local body polls

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The Congress, on Wednesday, joined the other parties in boycotting the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections due October 24, leaving the ruling BJP as the only participant in the poll process.
The J&K unit chief of the Congress, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, announced his party’s decision citing continued detention of the party leaders in Kashmir and the Centre’s “total indifference”.
With this announcement, the Congress joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference and the CPI(M) — who have dubbed the BDC polls “farce” as almost all mainstream political leaders in the Valley, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have either been detained or placed under house arrest since the government announced abrogation of Article 370 over two months ago. The State administration had, last week, said the political leaders, who were under house arrest in the Valley, would be released in a phased manner after properly analysing every individual.
Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who announced the Congress’s decision to stay away from the BDC polls, was released from house arrest in Jammu a few days ago.
Meanwhile, young student leader and former JNU Students Union President Shehla Rashid declared that she was withdrawing from electoral politics altogether. In a tweet, Rashid said she refuses to be a party to an exercise aimed at “legitimising the brutal suppression of my people”.
Rashid said that the government keeps inviting the young people in Kashmir to join the mainstream while continuing to deny them their basic rights.
“I cannot be a party to the exercise of legitimising the brutal suppression of my people. I would, therefore, like to make clear my dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir… I will continue to be an activist and raise my voice against injustice on all fronts that do not require a compromise and I’ll continue to put my energies behind the Supreme Court petition seeking the restoration of special status of the State, and the reversal of the bifurcation of the State,” she said in the statement.
Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the Congress has never shied away from an electoral process but the BJP has created an extraordinary situation, where curbs have been placed on the free movement of all prominent political leaders and parties, and the Congress has been specifically targeted.
“Today, we are compelled to take a decision to boycott the BDC polls due to the indifferent attitude of the State administration and the continued detention of senior party leaders in the Valley,” Mir said.
“The Congress was deliberately targeted in this exercise,” the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief added.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...