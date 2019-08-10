BL Cerebration Business Quiz: Third leg in Chennai today

The 17th edition of the Cerebration Business Quiz organised by BusinessLine, in association with the Union Bank of India, will be held here for the third regional round.

The third event , after two rounds in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, will take place at Hotel Savera.

Participants for the Chennai event can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in with each team consisting of two persons from the same college or company. Over 130 participants have already registered themselves.

A preliminary written round of 20 questions will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business, framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.

The quiz is targetted at business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students of top B-schools. The winner from each city will be declared a regional winner and will go to Mumbai on September 7 to participate in the grand finale, which will have six teams competing for the honours. The winner takes home prize money of ₹75,000. Last year, 963 participants from all the regions participated in the quiz. Some of the companies included Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL. Some colleges that participated were Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college.

In the inaugural round at Hyderabad, over 70 teams took part in the written round. Six teams went to the final round with eKincare emerging winners, edging out Infosys.